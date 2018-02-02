5 seriously injured in collision involving bus and SUV in Stayner, Ont.
STAYNER, Ont. -- Fire officials say five people have been seriously injured after a crash between a bus carrying school children and an SUV northwest of Toronto.
The Clearview Township fire department says five people in the SUV were seriously hurt, while some of those aboard the coach bus suffered minor injuries.
It says there were 41 teens, three adult chaperones and a driver on the bus, and none of them required transport to hospital, while some were treated at the scene.
The collision occurred on Highway 26 in Stayner, Ont.
Fire officials say the Stayner Arena hall is being used as a reception centre for the passengers from the bus, and food and water were being supplied.
