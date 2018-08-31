5 Quebec seminary students charged for allegedly distributing photos of girls
A keyboard is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 11:47AM EDT
QUEBEC -- Five Quebec City seminary students are facing charges for allegedly distributing photos of young girls, with one of the accused also charged with sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
All five are charged with luring, while one is facing a count of distribution of child pornography, the Crown said in a statement Friday.
Other charges are extorsion and making an intimate image accessible without consent.
The five will have to appear in youth court during the next few weeks. They are not allowed to communicate directly or indirectly with any of the plaintiffs.
Police were alerted in mid-April by authorities at the Seminaire des Peres Maristes.
Authorities did not specify the age of the teenagers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 5 Quebec seminary students charged for allegedly distributing photos of girls
- RCMP postpones dive on Sask. plane wreck until winter
- Mummified baby found in Montreal home likely a hidden pregnancy: coroner
- Ex-Mountie targeted by Creep Catchers pleads guilty to breach of trust
- 2 dead in mobile home fire on Frog Lake First Nation in Alberta