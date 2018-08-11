5 injured in plane crash at airshow in Abbotsford, B.C.
A plane crashed at an airshow in Abbotsford, B.C. (Penny Daflos / Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 10:27PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 11, 2018 11:20PM EDT
Five people have been taken to hospital after a 1930s plane crashed during an airshow in Abbotsford, B.C.
The Abbotsford Airshow said that the plane “experienced difficulties on the airfield” that left “five on board with various injuries.”
Witness David Kent told CTV Vancouver that the "older-style airplane" could be seen rocking from side to side before its wing clipped the ground. He said it smashed nose-first into the runway.
Two of the plane's occupants were airlifted from the scene and three others were transported over land, CTV Vancouver reports.
#Abbotsford emergency services are on scene at @yxxairport for a plane crash involving a 1930’s era biplane on scene which occurred shortly after the @AbbyAirshow had ended. Five on board with various injuries were transported to area hospitals. Airport expected to be open @ 9pm— Abbotsford Airport (@yxxairport) August 12, 2018
NEW: Attendees at the @AbbyAirshow tell us a vintage aircraft struggled to take off after the show ended, crashing nose-down on airport property. @BC_EHS tells me 5 people taken to hospital, 2 of them via air ambulance. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/VaPoDbQyti— Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) August 12, 2018
