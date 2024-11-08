48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.

Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.

As of late October, the company for the Govee and Goveelife heaters said it had received seven reports of overheating units from Canadian consumers and another 106 reports in the United States, according to the release. One U.S. customer report noted a minor burn injury.

Between October 2021 and May 2024, the company sold close to 50,000 of the products in Canada and more than 500,000 in the United States, through online orders.

Affected units include heaters with the model numbers H7130, H7130101, H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134 and H7135, and can be identified by the brand names "Goveelife" or "Govee" printed on the front or side of the unit, the recall notice reads.

The heaters were sold in black and white, ranging in sizes of nine to 26 inches (23 to 66 cm) tall. Model numbers can be found on the manufacturer's label, located on the underside of the heater.

Health Canada advises customers to stop using the affected products immediately and to register for a refund on Goveelife's website. Those seeking additional information can also reach the company via telephone (1-833-772-5360) or email (heatersupport@goveelife.com).

The department also reminds those in possession of the heaters that reselling or even gifting recalled products is prohibited under federal consumer legislation.

Health or safety incidents related to this or any product can be reported to Health Canada via their Consumer Product Incident Report form, available online.