43 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Montreal school
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 1:36PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 3:24PM EST
Thirty-five children and eight adults have been taken to hospital Monday after what fire officials have determined was a carbon monoxide leak in a Montreal elementary school.
An ambulance service spokesman said those hospitalized complained of symptoms including dizziness and nausea.
A physician at Montreal Children's Hospital said patients from the school were in stable condition and under observation.
Students and staff at Ecole des Decouvreurs in LaSalle, a school of about 270 pupils, suddenly started falling ill about 11:30 a.m. At least three ambulances were sent to the school to treat and evaluate sick people at the scene.
The problem stems from the school’s heating system, said Francis Leduc, chief of operations for the Montreal fire service. He said about 300 people were evacuated from the building and fire crews would ventilate the structure before workers repair the heating system.
Officials from Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board confirmed there were carbon monoxide detectors inside the school.
Healthy staff and students were taken to another nearby elementary school. Parents and other family members arrived on scene to take some children home.
One aunt who came to get a little girl, who was complaining of a headache, told CTV Montreal that school officials were organized and handling the situation smoothly.
-With a report from Canadian Press and CTV Montreal
Students of Montreal-area school ( ages 6-11 ) taken to hospital with nausea, headaches. Firefighters say likely problem with heating system, carbon monoxide. pic.twitter.com/2rhr9Nh4Hs— Genevieve Beauchemin (@CTVBeauchemin) January 14, 2019
