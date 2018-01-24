40 animals, 20 long rifles seized from Calgary home
Published Wednesday, January 24, 2018 4:35PM EST
CALGARY -- The Calgary Humane Society says it has seized 40 animals in distress from a rural home in the city's southwest.
The society says it executed a warrant on the property Tuesday with Calgary police and found dogs, cats, birds and reptiles.
Brad Nichols, with the humane society, says the seized animals are being treated by veterinarians while the animal cruelty investigation continues.
Calgary police say officers also found 20 long rifles during the search.
Police say Fred Albert Brokop, who is 56 from Calgary, is facing one count of breaching a court order and 15 weapons-related charges.
He is scheduled to appear in court next on March 14.
