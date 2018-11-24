

CTVNews.ca Staff





A four-year-old girl has died after falling under a passing float during a Santa Claus parade in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau that the incident happened in Yarmouth, N.S., about 300 kilometres southwest of Halifax, just before 7 p.m. local time.

The little girl was running alongside a holiday float when she suddenly fell beneath it, Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said.

The child was rushed to Yarmouth Regional Hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police are urging witnesses to seek help from a crisis counsellor or a mental health professional. Hutchinson added that the police force’s thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family.

The girl’s name has not been released.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau and The Canadian Press