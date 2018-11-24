4-year-old girl dies after falling under float at N.S. Santa Claus parade
A Nova Scotia RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:30PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 24, 2018 9:21PM EST
A four-year-old girl has died after falling under a passing float during a Santa Claus parade in Nova Scotia.
Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau that the incident happened in Yarmouth, N.S., about 300 kilometres southwest of Halifax, just before 7 p.m. local time.
The little girl was running alongside a holiday float when she suddenly fell beneath it, Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said.
The child was rushed to Yarmouth Regional Hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Police are urging witnesses to seek help from a crisis counsellor or a mental health professional. Hutchinson added that the police force’s thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family.
The girl’s name has not been released.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau and The Canadian Press
NS RCMP say a 4-year-old girl died after falling under a passing float during the Santa Claus parade in Yarmouth. Police say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Starrs Road. The child passed away shortly after arriving to the hospital. @CTVAtlantic— Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) November 25, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. Liberals push for emergency meeting amid legislature turmoil
- Rescue group says man who reported abandoned cats has recanted his story
- With wife in hospital, B.C. man flies to Ghana to be with adopted son
- 4-year-old girl dies after falling under float at N.S. Santa Claus parade
- Caleche driver interrupts memorial for 4 dead horses in Montreal