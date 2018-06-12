4 inmates escape from Alberta remand centre, 3 remain at large
Douglas Brian Power, 52, Dallas Albert Rain, 26, and Quinn Russel Peterson, 26, are shown in this undated police handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP)
The Canadian Press
RED DEER, Alta. -- Mounties in central Alberta are looking for three escaped prisoners.
RCMP say four inmates initially escaped from the Red Deer Remand Centre early Monday.
They did not explain how the inmates got out of the facility.
One suspect was located and taken back into custody but three remain at large.
They have been identified as Quinn Russel Peterson, 26, Dallas Albert Rain, also 26, and Douglas Brian Power, 52.
RCMP say people are not to approach the men and should instead call 911.
At approx 12:15am 4 inmates from the #RedDeer Remand Centre escaped. One is in custody. Red Deer RCMP and Dog Services are searching for the three at large. If you see these individuals, do not approach and call 911 immediately. Report any suspicious activity by calling 911 #RCMP— The City of Red Deer (@CityofRedDeer) June 12, 2018
