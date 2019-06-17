

Christy Somos and Josh Dehaas, CTVNews.ca Staff





Three people are in custody after a shooting injured four and caused a small stampede at the crowded Raptors championship victory celebration in downtown Toronto.

The shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. near Queen Street and Bay Street, between the Toronto Eaton Centre and Nathan Philips Square, just after the basketball team arrived for a celebration rally in the square.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said there was a “very large police presence” in the area when the shooting occurred.

“We were able to get to the victims, we were able to get medical help to them ... and we were able to make those arrests very, very quickly,” he told CP24.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters that the four gunshot victims all have non-life-threatening injuries. He said that two firearms were recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

Chief Saunders said he was unaware of any people trampled and took issue with reports that a stampede had occurred, calling it “a small burst of people that were scared.”

Saunders appealed to members of the public to call police or Crime Stoppers if they may have witnessed the shooting or can provide any video footage of the incident.

“This happened in broad open spaces. Right now where we had over 1 million people here,” he told reporters just after 6 p.m. “We want the witnesses ... to step up and help us.”

CTV Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot was metres away from the shooting when it took place. He said many people panicked and fled, leaving behind sunglasses, shoes and baby carriages.

Officials paused the celebrations to tell the crowd of “an emergency situation” in the area and urged everyone to stay calm, but the celebration on stage was able to continue.

Not far away, four people were injured in two stabbings, according to Toronto police.

The first stabbing occurred just after 2 p.m. near Yonge-Dundas Square. The victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The second incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. near Queen and Bay. Police said there were reports of a fight near the entrance to a store and that three men were stabbed. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.