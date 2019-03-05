

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CP24





The four missing children who went to a movie together on Monday night and did not show up for school on Tuesday morning have been located, Toronto police say.

Police had initially said that they were particularly concerned about the whereabouts of the three boys and one girl because the temperature was -13 C at the time they were last seen.

Toronto police thanked social media users for spreading the word about the missing children.