4 children reported missing in Toronto found
Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CP24
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:11PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 4:58PM EST
The four missing children who went to a movie together on Monday night and did not show up for school on Tuesday morning have been located, Toronto police say.
Police had initially said that they were particularly concerned about the whereabouts of the three boys and one girl because the temperature was -13 C at the time they were last seen.
Toronto police thanked social media users for spreading the word about the missing children.
