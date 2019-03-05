4 children reported missing after seeing movie in Toronto
Missing children Hosanna Beckford, Kai Forbes, Luther Hinckson and Deanjealo Springer are shown in these photos released by police. (Toronto Police / Twitter)
Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CP24
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:11PM EST
Four missing children went to a movie together Monday night and did not show up for school Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.
Police say the three boys and one girl were last seen at 11:23 p.m. Monday at a movie theatre near Don Mils Road and Sheppard Avenue East.
They have not been seen since. The temperature was -13 C at the time of their disappearance and dropped slightly as the night went on.
Police have released the following descriptions of the children:
- Hosanna Beckford, 13 years old, 5'6" and 115 pounds, with curly brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. Last seen wearing a black sweater and light grey jeans
- Kai Forbes, 13 years old, 5'5" and 80 pounds, last seen wearing a green parka, black track pants, and black and white runners
- Luther Hinckson, 12 years old, 5'6" and 110 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. Last seen wearing a bright blue Calvin Klein jacket and black pants
- Deanjealo Springer, 13 years old, 5'3" and 80 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. Last seen wearing a red jacket, black hoodie and grey Adidas track pants
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to contact Toronto police.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Fired OPP senior officer alleges reprisal for concerns about Ford friend job
- N.B. politician testifies at Dennis Oland's murder trial
- 4 children reported missing after seeing movie in Toronto
- B.C. RCMP officers hurt by possible impaired driver in hit-and-run crash
- OSPCA tells Ontario government it will no longer enforce animal cruelty laws