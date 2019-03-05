

Ryan Flanagan, CTVNews.ca with files from CP24





Four missing children went to a movie together Monday night and did not show up for school Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.

Police say the three boys and one girl were last seen at 11:23 p.m. Monday at a movie theatre near Don Mils Road and Sheppard Avenue East.

They have not been seen since. The temperature was -13 C at the time of their disappearance and dropped slightly as the night went on.

Police have released the following descriptions of the children:

Hosanna Beckford, 13 years old, 5'6" and 115 pounds, with curly brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. Last seen wearing a black sweater and light grey jeans

Kai Forbes, 13 years old, 5'5" and 80 pounds, last seen wearing a green parka, black track pants, and black and white runners

Luther Hinckson, 12 years old, 5'6" and 110 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. Last seen wearing a bright blue Calvin Klein jacket and black pants

Deanjealo Springer, 13 years old, 5'3" and 80 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. Last seen wearing a red jacket, black hoodie and grey Adidas track pants

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to contact Toronto police.