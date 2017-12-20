

CTVNews.ca Staff





Four Canadians are among the 12 people killed in a tour bus crash in eastern Mexico, according to a report.

Five Americans, two Swedes, and one Mexican were also killed in the crash on Tuesday, ABC News reported, quoting a representative with Costa Maya Mahahual, the bus company.

Mexican authorities said 18 other people were injured in the accident. The tour bus was transporting cruise ship passengers from two Royal Caribbean cruise ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, to Mayan ruins at Chacchoben, about 175 kilometres south of Tulum, when it flipped over on the highway, authorities said.

There were 31 people aboard the bus when it crashed, according to Mexican officials.

Global Affairs has not confirmed that four Canadians have died, only saying that one family was affected by the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news update. More to come...