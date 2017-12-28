

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Natural Resources Canada says it recorded a 4.1 magnitude earthquake this morning under the La Verendrye wildlife reserve about 200 kilometres north of Ottawa.

It says there were no reports of damage and none should be expected from a quake of that magnitude in a lowly populated area.

Nicholas Ackerley, a seismic analyst with Natural Resources Canada, said the quake was felt slightly by residents of Maniwaki, Que., about 130 kilometres north of Ottawa.

He said earthquakes in the region usually occur about 18 kilometres below the ground but that it could take up to a few weeks for the government to confirm the location of the epicentre.

The quake was recorded just before 4 a.m.