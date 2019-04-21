34-year-old man dies of gunshot wounds in Toronto's Oakwood Village: police
TORONTO -- Police say a 34-year-old man has died after a reported shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village area.
The Toronto Police Service says officers responded to a call about the sound of gunshots in the area early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.
Authorities say the man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Gerard Skeete of Toronto.
Investigators are looking to speak to people with more information about Skeete's activities in the day leading up to his death.
