

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say a 34-year-old man has died after a reported shooting in Toronto's Oakwood Village area.

The Toronto Police Service says officers responded to a call about the sound of gunshots in the area early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Gerard Skeete of Toronto.

Investigators are looking to speak to people with more information about Skeete's activities in the day leading up to his death.