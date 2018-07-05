33 dead in Quebec heat wave
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 5, 2018 11:25AM EDT
Quebec public health officials have confirmed that 33 people have died as a result of the oppressive heat blanketing the region.
The death toll was 17 prior to this latest update.
Developing story...
33 deaths recorded in Quebec heat wave so far Public Health confirms @CTVMontreal @CTVNews— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) July 5, 2018
