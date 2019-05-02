

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch





An Alberta man is in shock after a 320-kilogram bell marking his family’s plot of land was stolen.

Bob Bell installed the bell on the corner of his rural plot of land south of Calmar, Alta., back in 2008, but recently discovered that it had been removed from the property without explanation.

“It was emotional, it really was,” Bell told CTV Edmonton. “It’s just a shame that we thought that it would be there through the rest of our (lives).”

Built in 1903, the bell sat atop several churches throughout the region for decades, but developed a crack and could no longer ring properly.

Bell eventually bought it, refurbished it and installed it above his car dealership, where it sat until his retirement in 2008. From there, the bell was moved to his property, which has been in his family for more than a century.

“I put it out there in tribute to my grandparents who started farming that quarter in 1917,” Bell said.

For the past 11 years, the bell sat idly at a point known to locals as “Bell’s Corner.” That was, until it was taken down sometime between April 25 and April 27. It’s believed the bell could be sold for scrap metal.

“It’s definitely out of the ordinary,” said Leduc RCMP Const. Cheri-Lee Smith. “We are hopeful that someone has some information and will come forward.”

Bell said he doesn’t plan to press charges if the bell is returned.