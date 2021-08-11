GANDER, N.L. -- A 30-year-old man in Newfoundland and Labrador is facing multiple firearms charges after reports of an active shooter Tuesday night prompted local RCMP to issue several urgent warnings.

Police say Kyle Rideout appeared in a Gander, N.L., courtroom today for charges including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

RCMP say in a news release they were told just before 8 p.m. Tuesday that someone had fired multiple gunshots at another person in a remote area near the community of Terra Nova, about 220 kilometres northwest of St. John's.

Police say it was initially difficult to discern the suspect's direction and whether shots had been fired elsewhere, and this was compounded by poor cell reception in the area.

The Mounties issued a public warning just after 11 p.m. via social media saying there was an active shooter in the area and cautioned residents to stay away from their windows and shelter in place.

Police say if Rideout had not been apprehended quickly, an Alert Ready notification would have gone out describing the situation as a report of “shots fired” rather than an “active shooter.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.