TORONTO -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it has intercepted 30 suspected fraudulent COVID-19 tests from travellers seeking to enter the country since early January.

"The CBSA is aware that fraudulent COVID-19 test results are being produced and that some travellers may attempt to use such fraudulent documentation when seeking entry to Canada. The CBSA is working closely with domestic and international partners to detect and intercept such documents as early as possible in the travel continuum," a spokesperson for the agency told CTVNews.ca Sunday in an emailed statement.

Between January 7, 2021, and March 24, 2021, the CBSA says it intercepted 10 suspected fraudulent test results at airports. At the land border, the CBSA said it had intercepted 20 suspected fraudulent test results between February 15, 2021, and March 24, 2021.

"(Border services officers) are trained in examination techniques and use indicators, intelligence, and other information to determine a person’s admissibility to Canada. This includes confirming the documentation required to be found admissible is valid and authentic," the CBSA said.

The federal government requires travellers entering Canada to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Penalties for non-compliance can be up to six months in prison and/or $750,000 in fines, under the Quarantine Act.

"Where questions arise with regards to a traveller’s quarantine plan, health status, or molecular test documentation, CBSA border services officers refer the traveller to a (Public Health Agency of Canada) Quarantine Officer who will make a determination on the next steps," the CBSA said.

Overall, compliance with the test requirements have been high. In the last seven days CBSA says the compliance rate for travellers flying into Canada has been 99.8 per cent. For those coming to Canada via the land border, 99.74 per cent have either complied or been exempt for this requirement.​