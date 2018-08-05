

CTVNews.ca Staff





A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck at a provincial park in southwestern Ontario.

According to the OPP, the girl was hit around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinery Provincial Park, which is located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of London, Ont.

The 39-year-old man driving the truck was making a U-turn when he hit the girl, police said.

The man and the girl are both from Toronto and are believed to be relatives. Police have not released their names.

Police described the incident as “extremely traumatic for the family” and said they were investigating the circumstances around the collision.