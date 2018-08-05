3-year-old girl struck and killed by truck at Ont. park
The entrance to Pinery Provincial Park near Grand Bend, Ont., is seen on Monday, Oct. 20, 2014. (Chuck Dickson / CTV London)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, August 5, 2018 12:51PM EDT
A three-year-old girl has died after being hit by a pickup truck at a provincial park in southwestern Ontario.
According to the OPP, the girl was hit around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Pinery Provincial Park, which is located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of London, Ont.
The 39-year-old man driving the truck was making a U-turn when he hit the girl, police said.
The man and the girl are both from Toronto and are believed to be relatives. Police have not released their names.
Police described the incident as “extremely traumatic for the family” and said they were investigating the circumstances around the collision.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police name alleged 'extremely intoxicated' beach driver
- 3-year-old girl struck and killed by truck at Ont. park
- Deadly Manitoba tornado likely spent at least 20 minutes on the ground
- Police investigating after bouncer shot at Halifax-area bar Friday
- Man detained in tourist shooting released without charge