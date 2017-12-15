

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death during a violent altercation at a schoolyard in Winnipeg.

Jordan Thomas, 18, died from multiple stab wounds during an altercation outside David Livingstone School just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. His brother was also stabbed multiple times during the assault and remains in critical condition in hospital, Const. Tammy Skrabek confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.

Police said the confrontation didn’t begin with a planned meeting. Numerous witnesses in the area called in and reported what they saw to police, Skrabek said.

“Officers are still going through a large amount of footage, a large amount of witness statements,” she said.

A 17-year-old boy and two 14-year-old girls have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder, police said.

On Thursday, the victim was being fondly remembered at his former school St. John’s High School.

“It was a student that was very involved in the school,” Radean Carter from the Winnipeg School Division told CTV Winnipeg. “He was involved in a lot of sports and a lot of productions, [he was] very well known by a lot of students so there’s a lot of grief happening at the school.”

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Gabrielle Marchand