Three suspects have been taken into custody and police say they’re searching for a fourth after an RCMP officer was shot during a “serious incident” near Onanole, Man.

Manitoba RCMP told CTV Winnipeg that three suspects were located and taken into custody on Thursday morning. The first suspect was found alone, while the other two were together when they were caught.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate to determine if there are any outstanding suspects.

The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, near the small community of Onanole, which is located more than 260 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Early Thursday morning, RCMP confirmed that a male officer had sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting. CTV Winnipeg’s Rahim Ladhani reported that the officer was in “serious but stable condition” as of Thursday morning.

“Our thoughts & hearts are with his family,” police tweeted.

Initially, RCMP said they were looking for two to three suspects possibly travelling in a black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab, with a Manitoba licence plate number GBX-476. Police said the suspects may have split up and were considered armed and dangerous.

A source told CTV Winnipeg that the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery in the area. A couple called RCMP to report seeing three suspects trying to break into their house through surveillance video they accessed from their cell phones, according to the source.

Residents in the area were advised to ensure their doors and windows are locked. In an earlier tweet, RCMP warned residents to expect a “heavy” police presence throughout the region and to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in or around Onanole is being asked to call police.

RCMP will provide an update at their headquarters in Winnipeg at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday.