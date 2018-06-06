3 sisters among 5 members of Samson First Nation killed in Alberta crash
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 7:26AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 6, 2018 8:53PM EDT
A First Nation community is grieving after five of its members were killed in a collision south of Edmonton on Tuesday.
Police say an SUV collided with a Pontiac Sunfire on a Highway 2A outside Millet, Alta., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Millet is about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton
The victims -- who were all in the Pontiac -- included three sisters and a couple from Samson Cree Nation. All five of them were living in Wetaskawin.
The sisters were Dominique Soosay Northwest, 19; Cheyane Soosay Northwest, 22; and Latesha Soosay Northwest, 25. They had five children between them.
Anthony Swampy, 30, and his girlfriend Terrelle Minde, were also killed.
Chief Vernon Saddleback said it has been “tough” on the community.
“It is tough to lose one family member,” Saddleback added. “But when you lose five from a community, words can't express.”
The occupant of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and is recovering in hospital.
Photos taken at the scene show an SUV with some damage to its front end and the Pontiac with extensive damage to its back half.
Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash. Cpl. Laurel Scott said she was in “no position” to speak about the cause.
“We’re looking into every factor,” she said.
With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jonathan Glasgow and Bill Fortier
