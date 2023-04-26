3-IN-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs recalled due to injury hazard
Health Canada has issued a notice recalling 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs due to risks of entrapment and other injuries to children.
According to the health agency, they do not meet Canadian safety regulations as the space between the cribs’ bars are too wide and children can get stuck between them. The bars are also prone to breaking, which can lead to a child becoming trapped or hurt by the crib.
The recall involves 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs in white and “natural” colours bearing the model/article number 1066827, according to the Health Canada notice issued on Wednesday.
The health agency says 225 of the cribs were sold in Canada from August 2021 to April 2023.
However, as of April 18, there have been no reports of injuries relating to the cribs in Canada.
Health Canada warns people to immediately stop using the cribs and contact the company for a refund.
