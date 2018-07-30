3 dead as plane flying from Ontario to P.E.I crashes in Maine
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 1:46PM EDT
GREENVILLE, Maine -- Police in Maine say three people have died after a small plane that departed from Pembroke, Ont., and was headed for Prince Edward Island crashed near a small airport.
State police say the crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Monday near Greenville Municipal Airport.
Police did not immediately release the names of the people killed in the crash.
A spokesman for the FAA says the small, twin-engine plane crashed on approach to the airport.
Greenville is about 240 kilometres north of Portland.
