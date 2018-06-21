3 baby raccoons left in bag in Toronto mall parking lot: police
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 7:45PM EDT
Toronto police are trying to determine who left a bag of baby raccoons at an east-end mall.
Police say officers went to the Malvern Town Centre to investigate a bomb threat.
No bomb was found, but the bag containing the young raccoons was found in the parking lot.
Investigators say two of the raccoons were dead and the third was in life-threatening condition.
Police say they were handed over to the city's animal services department.
