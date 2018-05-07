

Three men in a canoe have been arrested in New Brunswick in connection with an attempted theft from a flooded home.

West District RCMP from Oromocto, on the west bank of the Saint John River about 20 kilometres southeast of Fredricton, arrested the trio after receiving a report about a break-in of a home in the flood zone. The owner of the home was inside at the time. The three men, two aged 29 and one 25, left the home without taking anything.

Police made the arrest at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Water levels in the southern half of News Brunswick are expected to continue to rise slowly over the next few days, before receding late in the week. There are emerging concerns about sewage contamination of the water.

Emergency officials have been urging residents in flooded areas to evacuate their homes, but many have chosen to stay put and are using sandbags and pumps to try to protect their properties.