

CTVNews.ca Staff





The City of Winnipeg reports that more than 3.2 million litres of untreated wastewater spilled into the Assiniboine River overnight Monday.

The city says that an alarm went off on Sunday at 11:44 p.m. indicating a loss of power at the Aubrey Lift Station that processes wastewater. Emergency crews managed to get a pump working at the station by 1:10 a.m. Monday, and power was fully restored by 5:41 a.m.

In total, 3.26 million litres of wastewater – a combination of sewage and rainfall runoff – ended up in the river as a result of the power failure, the city says.

Winnipeg has long dealt with sewer overflows and has invested more than $12 million in monitoring since 2009.

In 2015, an estimated 12.45 million litres of wastewater overflowed from city sewers. That fell to 6.6 million litres in 2017.