26-year-old Banff man falls to death while climbing Tunnel Mountain
A car drives through Alberta's Banff National Park in this Friday, July 21, 2017, file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 9:49PM EDT
BANFF, Alta. -- Police say a 26-year-old man from Banff, Alta., has died while climbing near his hometown on Friday afternoon.
RCMP say they responded to a call from park staff about a man who fell while climbing a Tunnel Mountain rock face known as Le Soulier, or The Shoe.
They say he stumbled and fell approximately 25 to 40 metres along the rock and was killed.
Police were called in to help recover the man's body.
Another climber was rescued from a nearby location after becoming stranded.
Police say the climbers' names will not be released and it's not a criminal investigation.
