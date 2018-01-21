

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Thousands of B.C. residents had their power restored on Sunday afternoon after extreme winds battered parts of the province, but many remain in the dark.

About 65,000 customers near Vancouver and on Vancouver Island were without power after gusts toppled trees and caused widespread damage to the region’s electrical system. That figure shrunk to roughly 25,000 as of Sunday evening, according to BC Hydro.

The crown corporation’s crews are working on restoring access. The largest pocket currently without power spans the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada lifted its wind warning for much of the Lower Mainland and the eastern coast of Vancouver Island on Sunday afternoon. The organization said winds could have reached speeds up to 80 kilometres per hour in the region.

High winds uprooted trees, causing damage to a business in Vancouver and a home in Surrey.

In Vancouver, a worker at a food market in the city’s Chinatown was injured when a powerful gust toppled a tree that crashed into the building. Robert Low told CTV Vancouver that one of his co-workers at the Sunrise Market was sent to hospital by emergency personnel after suffering bruises on the arm.

Meanwhile, a Surrey family is unable to return to their townhome after it was stuck by a falling tree. Stefania Ulici, who lives in the unit with her husband and children, said she was awakened by a “big, big bang” around 7 a.m.

“It sounded like a bomb. It sounded like the whole building . . . it sounded like an earthquake actually,” Ulici’s husband, Corey Bljog, told CTV Vancouver.

Residents suggested that work being done to repair a water main may have also contributed to the fall of the 40-year-old tree.

Even after the winds had mostly died down, trees, powerlines, and even rocks snarled roads on the mainland.

A stretch of B.C.’s Highway 1, about five kilometres south of Boston Bar, has been reopened after a rockslide forced crews to close the road in both directions. Heavy equipment was brought in to remove boulders from the highway.

OPEN - #BCHwy1 has reopened 5 km south of #BostonBar following earlier rocks on road. Cc @EAMOperations pic.twitter.com/ezLCI6Rzb6 — Lower Mainland Dist. (@TranBC_LMD) January 21, 2018

Downed power lines also caused closures on Highway 24 and Highway 101 that have now been cleared.