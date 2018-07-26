Timeline and map of Toronto shootings since the beginning of summer
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:50PM EDT
TORONTO - Police say they believe a 24-year-old man who was shot as he waited at a red light on a busy Toronto street was targeted.
Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux says Kevin Boakye was at an intersection in northwest Toronto late Wednesday morning when a car pulled up beside him and the driver fired numerous shots through the passenger side of Boakye's SUV.
Giroux told a news conference Thursday that the wounded Boakye accelerated through the red light and drove nearly 100 metres along a grassy boulevard on Islington Avenue, knocking down signs and uprooting trees.
He says Boakye's SUV then swerved across all four lanes of Islington Avenue and came to rest near a home after going through a chain link fence and some bushes.
Giroux says Boakye, who was known to police, died at the scene.
Investigators say they want to speak to a witness who was in a vehicle behind Boakye when the suspect vehicle pulled up and the shots were fired.
