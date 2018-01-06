23 train cars derail in Manitoba, no injuries or dangerous material leak: CN
A CN train is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018 9:23PM EST
ELMA, Man. -- Canadian National Railway crews are clearing a derailment east of Winnipeg.
CN spokeswoman Kate Fenske says in an email that 23 cars were involved in the incident early Saturday about 50 kilometres east of Elma.
Fenske says there were no injuries and no threat to the public.
She also says there were no leaks of dangerous goods from the tank cars involved.
The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators to the site.
