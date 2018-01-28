$23 million jackpot ticket sold in Hamilton Region: OLG
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 6:49AM EST
Lotto 6/49 says the winning ticket for this weekend's jackpot of over $23 million was purchased by someone in the Hamilton Region.
The lottery company is asking for anyone who bought a ticket in the area to check whether they won or not.
Other big wins in the province included a $1 million prize winner in Toronto, and a $100,000 prize winner in Ottawa.
Lottery players can check their numbers at OLG.ca or the OLG lottery app.
Next week's draw is on Wednesday for an estimated jackpot of $5 million dollars.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Girl, 3, recovering from surgery after family's dog attacks
- 'We are horrified': B.C. nightclub promoter fatally stabbed while trying to stop a fight
- Saint's right arm comes to Montreal as part of cross-country tour
- Expert fears limits on N.S. inquiry into the Lionel Desmond killings
- Church organist from Toronto and surrounding area charged with sexual assault