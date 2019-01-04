22-year-old man dies following ski hill accident in Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 4, 2019 6:13PM EST
MONTREAL - A 22-year-old man is dead following a fall at a ski hill in Quebec's Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Quebec provincial police say the accident occurred Friday afternoon when the victim tried to do a jump at a snow park in Hebertville, about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City.
The man, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was taken to hospital but did not survive.
Police are investigating the incident.
The death comes less than 48 hours after a 15-year-old girl died after attempting a jump from a ski chairlift Wednesday night in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec.
