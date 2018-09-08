21 new forest fires reported in Ontario, ministry says most caused by lightning
Scorched trees from fire is shown from above where the Parry Sound 33 forest fire has burnt thousands of hectares of land near Britt, Ont., on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 11:19AM EDT
Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says there are 20 new forest fires in the northwestern part of the province.
A spokesman for the ministry says the new fires were reported on Friday night and that they were caused by lightning.
Jonathan Scott says there are 57 active fires in the northwest and 11 active fires in the northeast.
He says there hasn't been much activity in the northeastern region as one new fire was reported on Friday.
Scott says all of the fires in the northeast are under control or are still being observed.
The ministry says there have been 1,277 forest fires so far this year, compared to 706 last year.
Click below for an interactive map of forest fire locations in Ontario. Using our app? Touch here.
