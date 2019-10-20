2 winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 7:38AM EDT
TORONTO -- Two winning tickets were sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
One was purchased in Ontario, the other in Quebec, and each is worth $2.5 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in the Prairies.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 23 will again be approximately $5 million.
