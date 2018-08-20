2 people from Italy killed in 3-vehicle collision at Algonquin Park entrance
People canoe in Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada, in this 2001 photo. (Algonquin Park / Ontario Tourism via The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 6:20PM EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ont. - Provincial police say two people from Italy have died in a collision at the western entrance to Algonquin Park.
Police say the crash on Sunday afternoon involved a tour bus, which was not carrying any passengers, and two other vehicles.
OPP say a man and a woman, both 40 years old, were killed.
The driver of the second car, a 36-year-old woman from Oakville, Ont., suffered minor injuries, while her passenger, a 34-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man, had non-life threatening injuries.
The 52-year-old bus driver also suffered minor injuries.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Mom of 7-year-old B.C. girl charged with second-degree murder in child's death
- Toronto votes to challenge Ford government's council-cutting plans in court
- Four killed, 5 in hospital after crash in northern Ontario, police say
- 2 people from Italy killed in 3-vehicle collision at Algonquin Park entrance
- Nova Scotia, Morocco to team up in search for oil