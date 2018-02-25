

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two men convicted of violent crimes have escaped from a prison near Winnipeg

According to Correctional Service Canada, it was discovered Saturday night that the two men were missing from the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution, roughly 25 kilometres north of downtown Winnipeg.

The escaped inmates have been identified as William Benjamin Hunter-Garrioch, 21, and Dale Jacob Gilchrist, 34. The RCMP has issued arrest warrants for both men.

Hunter-Garrioch had been serving a sentence of nine years, three months and 26 days for a litany of charges, including attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is described as 5’7” tall and 126 pounds with a medium complexion, brown hair and eyes, and a scar on his right hand.

Gilchrist had been serving a six-year sentence for armed robbery and possession of property obtained by crime and had previously served time for crimes such as assault and carrying a concealed weapon. Gilchrist is described as 6’2” tall and 201 pounds with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair, as well as tattoos on his hands, arms, chest, abdomen, right leg and neck.

Anyone with information regarding the two men’s whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

Opened in 1877, the multi-security Stony Mountain Institution is the oldest operating federal prison in Canada.