2 injured after altercation at Quebec courthouse: police
The Palais de justice de Maniwaki is seen in this 2012 image. (Credit: Google)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 2:43PM EST
MANIWAKI, Que. -- Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after an altercation at the provincial courthouse today in Maniwaki, Que.
Quebec provincial police say the incident took place today about 1 p.m. between a courthouse employee and another person at the courthouse about 130 kilometres north of Ottawa.
Sgt. Marc Tessier says the injuries sustained by the two were deemed serious, but couldn't say if their lives were in danger.
Tessier says it's too early to confirm reports of gunfire inside the building.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Appeal court orders new trial for Halifax taxi driver acquitted of sex assault
- Canuckiest crime ever? Suspects stop for Timmies while fleeing cops
- Halifax begins to remove contentious statue of city's military founder
- 'There needs to be justice served,' Vancouver family's dog put down after attack
- Toronto police searching basement of home connected to alleged serial killer