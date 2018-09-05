2 in hospital after fight involving knife at Milton, Ont., elementary school
Police tape preserves the scene of a stabbing at Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School. (David Ritchie)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 6:10PM EDT
MILTON, Ont. - Police west of Toronto say two youths were taken to hospital and one has been arrested after a fight involving a knife at an elementary school.
Halton Regional Police say they were called to Tiger Jeet Singh Elementary School in Milton, Ont., at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They say several youths were involved in an altercation, and two were injured when "a knife was used".
Investigators say the two youths in hospital were believed to be in non-life-threatening condition.
There was no word on whether the suspect is facing any charges.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Halifax man who strangled off-duty cop appealing 'manifestly excessive' sentence
- 2 in hospital after fight involving knife at Milton, Ont., elementary school
- Former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon to debate populism at Toronto event this fall
- University of Toronto engineering student dies while at school's survey camp
- Military investigator testifies at British sailors' sex assault trial in Halifax