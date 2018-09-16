2 hospitalized after irritant sprayed at Hamilton house party, police say
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 2:41PM EDT
HAMILTON -- Police say two people were hospitalized after an aerosol irritant was sprayed at a house party in Hamilton.
Hamilton police say the irritant was sprayed at the party late Friday night, where hundreds of university students were in attendance.
Investigators say there was an argument between two males, which led to one of the males spraying the irritant.
They say 10 to 15 people were affected by the spray, including two people who were taken to hospital to be treated and were later released.
Police also say the other people were treated at the scene.
Police say they have not confirmed what type of irritant was sprayed and that the male suspect fled the scene and has not been identified.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ottawa police accidentally release confidential documents on death investigation
- B.C. to have only 1 store selling cannabis on first day of legalization
- One worker dead after being trapped in derailed train in Manitoba
- 2 hospitalized after irritant sprayed at Hamilton house party, police say
- No winning ticket for Lotto 649 jackpot; pot rising to $20M