2 dead in mobile home fire on Frog Lake First Nation in Alberta
Police say two people have been found dead after a fire on a First Nation in northeast Alberta.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 7:47PM EDT
FROG LAKE, Alta. -- Police say two people have been found dead after a fire on a First Nation in northeast Alberta.
Elk Point RCMP responded to a report of a structure fire this morning on the Frog Lake First Nation, about 200 kilometres east of Edmonton.
They say a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.
A fire investigator was also called to the scene and found the remains of two adults inside.
Elk Point RCMP remain on the scene and say the investigation into the fire continues.
They say an autopsy is scheduled Friday in Edmonton.
