2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec

Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle struck several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.

The driver, 38, then turned himself in to Quebec provincial police (SQ), who confirmed the information to Noovo Info. He has been arrested for hit-and-run causing death, police have confirmed. A witness told The Canadian Press victims were spread over a distance of hundreds of metres.



The incident happened just after 3 p.m. along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The two dead are a man in his 60s and another in his 70s, an SQ spokesman said. Children are among the injured being treated at the Amqui Hospital. Five of the injured were transferred to other hospitals, including three to Quebec City, one to Rimouski and one to Montreal.



A spokesperson for the regional health board confirmed a code orange had been declared at the Amqui hospital, which normally indicates a disaster situation or one with a high number of casualties.



A truck driver told The Canadian Press he saw four or five people lying on the ground spread out over a distance, adding that he saw police perform CPR on one of the victims.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Francois Legault responded with concern to the event.

"As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I'm keeping everyone affected in my thoughts," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "And to the first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously, and professionally."

Legault, also on Twitter, wrote: "All my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders on the ground."

Pascal Berube, who represents the region in the provincial legislature, said he was going to the scene and was troubled by what he has heard.

With files from The Canadian Press