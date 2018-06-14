

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two children have been rushed to a Toronto hospital after a shooting in a Scarborough housing complex.

Paramedics on the scene told CP24 that the children are 5 and 7 years old.

Officers were called to the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue area in Scarborough around 5 p.m. Thursday. The victims were taken by ambulance to Sick Kids Hospital in downtown Toronto.

One witness told CP24 that he heard eight gunshots. “I thought it was fireworks,” he said, “but at this time of the day, I doubted it.”