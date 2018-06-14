2 children rushed to hospital after shooting in Toronto
An ambulance is seen transporting a victim of a Scarborough shooting to SickKids Hospital. (CP24)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 6:00PM EDT
Two children have been rushed to a Toronto hospital after a shooting in a Scarborough housing complex.
Paramedics on the scene told CP24 that the children are 5 and 7 years old.
Officers were called to the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue area in Scarborough around 5 p.m. Thursday. The victims were taken by ambulance to Sick Kids Hospital in downtown Toronto.
One witness told CP24 that he heard eight gunshots. “I thought it was fireworks,” he said, “but at this time of the day, I doubted it.”
