

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Two young children have been found dead in a possible double homicide inside a Vancouver Island home on Christmas Day, police said.

The bodies of a four-year-old and six-year-old were found in an apartment located near the Oak Bay Marina in Oak Bay, B.C. at around 5 p.m. on Monday, the RCMP told The Canadian Press. An adult male was also discovered inside the apartment with undisclosed injuries. He was taken to hospital.

“Someone came into the Oak Bay Police Department to report a potentially serious incident,” Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties told CTV Vancouver Island on Monday.

Neighbours told CTV Vancouver Island that a father and his two young daughters lived in the apartment.

“They seemed happy, the kids,” Chris-Ann Lake, who lives in the same building, said. “I saw them the other day. They were playing.”

Officers described the deaths as “suspect” and Vancouver Island’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. Police said the public is not at risk and that they aren’t looking for any suspects.

Police are investigating the case as a possible double homicide and attempted suicide, CTV Vancouver Island reported.

Forensic investigators began documenting the scene on Boxing Day and investigators are expected to be at the apartment for the remainder of the week.

No additional details, including the identities of the victims or the cause of death, have been released.

With files from CTV Vancouver Island and The Canadian Press