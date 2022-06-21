2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
Two Canadians found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Mexico were from Quebec, a source confirmed to CTV News.
The pair have been identified as Raphael Huppe and Fannie Lorrain.
Both were found dead at a hotel or condominium in Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor's office said on Tuesday. A third person was reported injured.
This story will be updated.
With files from The Associated Press
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
