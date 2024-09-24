Canada

    • 2 Canadians killed in Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirms amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

    Family members tell CTV News that Hussein and Daad Tabaja were killed in southern Lebanon by an air strike amid escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo provided by Kamal Tabaja) Family members tell CTV News that Hussein and Daad Tabaja were killed in southern Lebanon by an air strike amid escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo provided by Kamal Tabaja)
    Share

    Two Canadians are among those killed in southern Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirmed late Tuesday. While GAC has not confirmed their names due to privacy, family members tell CTV News the two people killed are Hussein and Daad Tabaja.

    “It’s devastating for the family,” Kamal Tabaja told CTV National News. “I don’t know what you want to call it, it’s like a dark dream.”

    Tabaja says his parents were trying to leave their home in southern Lebanon and were stuck in heavy traffic when they were hit by an air strike. Family members had been trying to reach them for hours, and Tabaja says eventually their burnt out BMW was found in a ditch.

    He says his parents’ bodies were badly burned but his mother’s watch was found inside the vehicle.

    The burnt car belonging to Hussein and Daad Tabaja, reportedly killed in Lebanon by an airstrike amid growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo provided by Kamal Tabaja)

    While the Israeli Defence Forces had given people living in Lebanon’s south warning to leave ahead of ramped up airstrikes, Tabaja says people like his parents were not given enough time.

    “They bombarded the roads,” he says of the IDF. “Bombarded people who have nothing to do with this conflict.”

    This is a breaking story. More information to come... 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau

    MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News