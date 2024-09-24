2 Canadians killed in Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirms amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

Two Canadians are among those killed in southern Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirmed late Tuesday. While GAC has not confirmed their names due to privacy, family members tell CTV News the two people killed are Hussein and Daad Tabaja.

“It’s devastating for the family,” Kamal Tabaja told CTV National News. “I don’t know what you want to call it, it’s like a dark dream.”

Tabaja says his parents were trying to leave their home in southern Lebanon and were stuck in heavy traffic when they were hit by an air strike. Family members had been trying to reach them for hours, and Tabaja says eventually their burnt out BMW was found in a ditch.

He says his parents’ bodies were badly burned but his mother’s watch was found inside the vehicle.

The burnt car belonging to Hussein and Daad Tabaja, reportedly killed in Lebanon by an airstrike amid growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo provided by Kamal Tabaja)

While the Israeli Defence Forces had given people living in Lebanon’s south warning to leave ahead of ramped up airstrikes, Tabaja says people like his parents were not given enough time.

“They bombarded the roads,” he says of the IDF. “Bombarded people who have nothing to do with this conflict.”

This is a breaking story. More information to come...