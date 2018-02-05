Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that two Canadians have “safely left Syria,” but questions remain around why they were there and how much danger they faced.

“We are relieved that two Canadian citizens have safely left Syria,” a Global Affairs Canada spokesperson tells CTV News in a statement.

“The government of Canada provided assistance to the Canadians while they were in Syria and will continue to do so,” the statement goes on.

Citing privacy, Global Affairs Canada will not release further details. Media reports initially stated that Sean Allen Moore and Jolly Bimbachi had been held hostages.

However, a senior Canadian government source tells CTV Parliamentary Correspondent Michel Boyer that Moore and Bimbachi were not held hostage in Syria.

They were detained by an al Qaeda affiliate that has provisional control over a region in Syria, but Bimbachi was in constant contact with Canadian consular officials via the messaging platform WhatsApp and never expressed concern for her safety, according to the source.

The source says Canada assisted the two in crossing the border from between Syria and Turkey.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted to the website of the provisional government in the Idlib governate in central Syria, Mohammed Ahmed Alsheikh alleged Bimbachi and Moore “illegally entered ... from Qalaat Al-Madiq area in Hama Province around mid-January 2018.”

The statement, which was translated from Arabic by CTV News, goes on to say that the Syrian Salvation Government reached out to Canada and Turkey and had a “positive interaction.”

“We worked to secure your citizens and we received them and provided them with what they need,” Alsheikh’s statement says.

“We investigated the manner legally and they were only guilty of entering the country illegally,” he adds.

“We worked in a humanitarian manner to resolve this issue and return them to their home country,” the statement goes on.

Bimbachi’s two children were taken by her ex-husband in May 2015 and she went to the Middle East in November to find them, according to a report in a newspaper from Chatham, Ont.

Bimbachi’s children remain in Lebanon with their father, according to a senior government source.