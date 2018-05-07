2 Canadian men die in weekend Michigan crash
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- Two Canadians are dead after a small plane crashed at an airport in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The crash occurred Saturday at Sanderson Municipal Airport in Sault Ste. Marie. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane stalled and went down. Photos show the nose planted in the ground.
SooToday.com identified the victims as 67-year-old pilot Gilbert Belair and 76-year-old John Paul Finck. They lived in Ontario in the Sault Ste. Marie area, and both were members of a local flying group.
Belair's friend, David West, says he nearly fainted when he got the news. He says Belair "would do anything for anybody."
