

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Newfoundland and Labrador woman plans to use the winnings from the largest scratch ticket prize ever awarded by Atlantic Lottery Corp. in the province to reconnect her husband with his estranged mother in a Ugandan refugee camp.

Angelina and Edward Lado picked up an oversized cheque for $2.5 million on Friday. The couple arrived in Canada from South Sudan 14 years ago and settled in St. John’s. They obtained their Canadian citizenship 11 years ago.

The money means Edward can make a trip he said would not otherwise be possible.

“My mother, whom I have not seen since I was an infant and have no memory of, is in a refugee camp somewhere in Uganda,” he told NTV on Friday. “I will go to find her, and hopefully bring her here.”

Angelina said she was blown away when she realized her Scratch ‘N Win ticket was a winner.

“I thought my eyes were failing me, so I called my husband and said, ‘Honey, I think we just won a lot of money,’” she said.

The couple has four children ranging from six to 17 years old. Each will have some of the money set aside to pay for education.

With a report from NTV