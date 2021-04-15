TORONTO -- One million dollars’ worth of Bell Media TV, radio and digital ads will be awarded to a brand with new advertising campaigns “that highlight Indigenous communities with a clear message of diversity and inclusion.”

The inaugural Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity in Advertising (IDEA) competition is open to brands from around the world who wish to showcase new “ground-breaking work that celebrates diversity through advertising.”

The IDEA competition from the Institute of Communication Agencies, in partnership with Bell Media, which owns CTV News, was launched last month.

Agencies must also show they’re committed to diversity and their entry campaigns “must show how diverse producers, directors, writers, and crew contribute significantly to the campaign beyond on-camera talent,” according to a press release.

“Our goal is to get more diverse representation in advertising campaigns, while encouraging diversity and inclusivity in the creative process,” said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Brand Partnerships, Bell Media.

The closing date for IDEA competition entries is April 23, with the winner being announced on June 11 during National Indigenous History Month.